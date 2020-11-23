Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 23-11-2020 04:39:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Siddapur(Kar)16.0023.08540.00287993060052.38
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.5029.631333.40109501106236.88
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)14.00-6.67801.40480049003.23
Narayanpur(Cht)1.00-87.9518.6034003400-

Published on November 23, 2020
