Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:41:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Chintamani(Kar)3.005010.00825010500-51.47
Published on November 21, 2019
TOPICS