Agri-tech company DeHaat has launched its latest brand campaign featuring Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi. The campaign, ‘Ek Dukaan Sampoorna Samadhaan’, showcases an extensive range of products and services from DeHaat.

In a statement, DeHaat said it operates on the ‘Farmers First’ principle that enables it to work towards the enhancement of farmers, helping them improve their agricultural practices and produce at the same time. Eggfirst, a specialist rural advertising agency, has created the campaign for the brand.

Shyam Sundar Singh, Executive Director & Co-founderat DeHaat, said, “We are happy to have such a renowned actor onboard. His influence and credibility will undoubtedly help us further drive our ‘Farmer’s First’ vision to empower millions of farmers across the country.”

DeHaat offers its full-stack service offerings to over 2.5 million farmers across the country through its expansive network of 14,000 franchise retail stores across 12 Indian States, empowering them to ensure quality and quantity of the crop yields. The company has also entered exclusive distribution tie-ups for over 10 global bio agri-input innovators to support sustainable agriculture while also upgrading its AI enabled digital tools for personalised crop advisory.

Ravikant Banka, the Founder and CEO of Eggfirst, said,“ I’m amazed to be a part of this agri-revolution journey. Having successfully crafted many rural campaigns, DeHaat is one of a kind, as it evolves farmers’ lives with cutting-edge innovation. Talking about the campaign, I feel Pankaj Tripathi is the right and impactful personality who resonates with farmers effortlessly.”