Empathy towards animals is the main reason for many people to turn vegan in 2022, according to Veganuary Official Survey 2022. Veganuary is a global non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan.

A statement from the organisation said Veganuary inspired more than 6,20,000 people to go vegan during its 2022 campaign. It said that 6,29,351 individuals from over 220 countries signed up to be part of Veganuary 2022, including over 65,000 participants from India, receiving 31 days of support emails, encouragement via social media and other useful resources to adhere to their resolve.

Quoting the survey result, Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Head, India, Veganuary, said 44 per cent of people joined the cause as they felt empathetic towards animals, 21 per cent signed in for health reasons, and 19 per cent had environmental welfare at the root of their decision. Around 7 per cent turned vegan for a change or challenge or due to curiosity.

The survey was sent to 87 per cent of Veganuary 2022 participants, and had a 6 per cent response rate (32,522 responses).

Improvement in energy levels

According to the survey outcome, more than half of the participants have managed to stick to a vegan diet. Around 49 per cent of participants saw significant improvements in their energy levels, 48 per cent experienced mood enhancements, 39 per cent saw their skin change for the better, and 37 per cent saw changes in body weight, the statement said.

Prashanth Vishwanath said 74 per cent of participants expressed their willingness to reduce their consumption of animal products by at least half, and 76 per cent were very likely to try a vegan diet in the future. Besides, 98 per cent of participants would recommend Veganuary to a friend or a family member, he said.

Veganuary’s mission is to inspire and support people to try vegan, drive corporate change, and create a global mass movement championing compassionate food choices with the aim of ending animal farming, protecting the planet and improving human health, the statement said.

