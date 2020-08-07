‘Feed 20% of the megacities from food produced within’

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Indian-American soil scientist and 2020 World Food Prize Laureate Professor Rattan Lal on Friday said that the rapid urbanisation in India should be considered while planning for the country’s food security. He emphasised that urban agriculture is needed to meet the rapidly growing demand of the population.
Delivering a special lecture, ‘Soil-Centric Approach to Realize India’s Ever-Green Revolution’ at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation’s conference titled, Science for resilient food, nutrition and livelihoods: Contemporary challenges, the professor said on a global average, it takes 40,000 hectares to provide accommodation and infrastructure to one million people and with India’s population increasing by about 11.5 million every year, it requires 0.5 million hectares of land for urban expansion and industrialisation.
“By 2025, India will have seven cities with more than 10 million population and a city of 10 million people requires 6,000 tonnes of food per day,” said Lal, a Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science and Director of the Carbon Management and Sequestration Center, The Ohio State University, Ohio.
“All human and animal waste must be recycled to produce food and build soil carbon stock, and feed 20 per cent of the megacities from food produced within them,” the professor said, adding, “therefore urban agriculture requires a considerable emphasis for the future.” He also highlighted that brick making, a factor associated with massive urbanisation, is not only having a tremendous impact not just on the soil but also on the environment.
Lauding professor MS Swaminathan for thinking about these ideas way back in 1960-70s, Lal said Swaminathan’s concept of ‘Evergreen Revolution’ refers to productivity improvement in perpetuity without ecological and social harm. The evergreen revolution involves the integration of ecological principles in technology development and dissemination.
He also noted that while the population in India has grown from 330 million in 1947 to 1.38 billion in 2020, food grain production has grown from 50 million to 300 million tonnes during this period. “This dramatic increase in food production, I would call it appropriately ‘The Swaminathan effect’ Lal said adding that it was his vision, leadership and crop varieties developed by him, Norman Borlaug and other distinguished plant readers that led India to not only become food self-sufficient but also an exporter.
The Food Prize Laureate said the country can ensure food and nutrition security to feed its people by 2050 by reducing food waste, increasing access to food by addressing poverty, inequality, civil strife and political instability, improving distribution, and increasing use of pulses and plant-based diet.
“When I read that India’s animal-based diet is increasing at the rate of 10-15 per cent per year with an increase in income, that’s a matter of concern,” Lal said, adding, “because we should focus on plant-based diet and use pulses as a source of protein rather than animal-based protein.”
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...