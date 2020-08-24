Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 24-08-2020 04:58:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Kottur(Kar)4.00-5012.0089088154-

Published on August 24, 2020
