First monsoon low likely next week: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has hinted the possibility of the first low-pressure area of the monsoon season forming over the North Bay of Bengal around June 11 (a week from now), which will help drag the South-West monsoon into mainland India on the eastern side.
Seasonal rains will propel into most parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand and some parts of Bihar during the subsequent two days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are forecast over parts of East and North-East India also.
On Friday, the northern limit of the monsoon passed through Karwar, Harapanahalli, Anantapur, Arogyavaram, Vellore, and Nagapatinam. It may advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Goa, remaining parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, more parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telengana and North-East India during the next 2-3 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls has been forecast over Coastal Karnataka while it will be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka until Saturday evening, the IMD said.
A helpful offshore trough running down from South Maharashtra to South Kerala coast and strengthening of westerly winds will bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during the next two days.
A day after the monsoon made a delayed onset over Kerala, it had checked into rest Lakshadweep area and Kerala, most parts of Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, some parts of North Interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and more parts of Tamil Nadu, the IMD said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported from disparate areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the 24 hours ending on Friday morning. Some of these (above 10 cm in Kerala) are: Vakkad-16; Konni and Kanjirappally-14 each; Poonjar, and Konni ARG-13 each; Piravam-12; Vellanikkara and Vilangankunnu-11 each.
In Tamil Nadu, the stations are: Chittar-14; Sivalogam-12; Pechiparai-11; Suralacode, Perunchani, Kannimar and Puthan dam-10 each, the IMD said.
