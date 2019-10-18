Forest Products Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:14:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)5.60-11.201500--25.00
Firewood
Sultanpur(UP)2000.00-4000.00375--
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)56.007.695164.00180180NC
Katra(UP)41.50-41.551447.00390390-2.50
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-33.33178.0082008200-35.69
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-77.27552.001350013500-10.00
Dharampuri(TN)3.44124.84332.6240004000-33.33
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)633.10-12.6842646.00350350-
Sindholi(UP)86.0034.386760.00250250NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)69.0030.192000.00290290-
Viswan(UP)25.0066.672566.0030030020.00
Kicchha(Utr)24.00-84.171126.60380450-
Nanuta(UP)10.00-33.33641.0040040033.33
Gangoh(UP)5.50-38.89367.804454257.23
Published on October 18, 2019
