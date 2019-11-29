Forest Products Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:22:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Sindholi(UP)89.0018.678732.00250250NC
Rura(UP)31.008.772249.80290300-
Payagpur(UP)16.90-68.591422.20350350-30.00
Nanuta(UP)6.0020733.0040040033.33
Jhansi(UP)6.0020100.0067406750-
Nakud(UP)2.3027.78287.603103105.08
Published on November 29, 2019
