Forest Products Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:36:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)18.001700418.00120001300050.00
Published on July 27, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.