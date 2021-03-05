Agri Business

Fresh enquiries from non-tyre sector lift RSS 5 grade rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 05, 2021

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹160 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹155, according to dealers.

The trend continued to remain mixed as RSS 5 ended in green on fresh enquiries from the non-tyre sector, while the overall volumes were low in a comparatively dull trading session.

In futures, the March delivery improved from Thursday’s settlement price to ₹164.73 (163.09) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹169.18 (169.23) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹128.30 (127.08) while Latex weakened to ₹122.83 (123.68) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was up 15 Yuan (₹168.84) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 15,360 Yuan (₹172,907.41) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for August delivery finished ¥3 or 1.2 per cent higher, at ¥269.9 per kg. The contract rose 0.9 per cent over the week.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:160 (160); RSS 5: 155.50 (155); ISNR 20: 149 (149) and Latex (60% drc): 125 (125).

Published on March 05, 2021
tyres
rubber (commodity)
