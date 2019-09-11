Fruits Prices

as on : 11-09-2019 11:43:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Bandrol(HP)489.802.943497.8027002700-19.40
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)26.8242.13264.4060006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-6.25385.4060206010-9.47
Tanda Urmur(UP)14.0016.67792.6055005500-
Haldwani(Utr)13.40-60.82385.403000363720.00
Nabha(Pun)9.20-11.54221.0030002700NC
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00-33.33257.8050505000-8.18
Radaur(Har)5.00-28.5764.0035004000NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-9.09224.0044904650-21.91
Garh Shankar(Pun)3.5423.7818.0624003200-50.00
Sambhal(UP)3.5045.83190.0048004500-
Rura(UP)3.5016.67547.8037003700-32.73
Kangra(HP)2.2015.7985.0035004000-26.32
Jhansi(UP)2.20-1270.8042304225-19.35
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.8071.4311.9031503200-12.50
Bewar(UP)1.407.6926.0054005300-24.48
Giridih(Jha)1.351.534.80990099003.13
Naugarh(UP)1.202050.8050005125-
Meham(Har)1.00NC16.4045004500-18.18
Jahangirabad(UP)1.0066.676.8050005100-22.48
Dhandhuka(Har)0.8033.338.4060005800-4.76
Kottakkal(Ker)0.80-11.1145.6073508350-14.53
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)297.501.7114129.20225225-
Manathavady(Ker)150.0011.112382.503200380010.34
Lakhimpur(UP)120.009.097194.00215021607.50
Haldwani(Utr)14.8092.21783.001000100017.65
Meham(Har)7.2044226.4014501450NC
Mihipurwa(UP)6.00-2552.0062555013.64
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.6012104.402300230076.92
Jhansi(UP)5.0066.67354.802070208028.57
Tanda Urmur(UP)3.50-58.8261.0030003000-
Achnera(UP)3.10-3.12183.202300230036.90
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00NC706.00800850NC
Bilaspur(HP)2.6036.84158.2025002900-3.85
Rura(UP)2.50NC633.8013001300-35.00
Radaur(Har)2.00-33.3360.002800300027.27
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC126.00285027503.64
Sunam(Pun)2.00NC62.00140014007.69
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.378.7319.3015001650-6.25
Kangra(HP)1.20-14.29115.403250325018.18
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00NC27.002800270040.00
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5062.00850850-34.62
Bewar(UP)0.80-66.6724.6023002300-
Mamdot(Pun)0.70NC27.00225023509.76
Divai(UP)0.60NC28.40119011909.17
Grapes
Kottakkal(Ker)0.9012.538.8043503550-23.01
Guava
Haldwani(Utr)2.40-57.8941.00600600-40.00
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC9.001425150058.33
JackFruit
Bewar(UP)3.0010010.80800900-46.67
Lime
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)8.0281.4515.1440002000-
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.3371.00135509440-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-66.6730.003280233521.93
Nabha(Pun)1.00-1.004000--
Naugarh(UP)1.00NC4.9027502280-
Kangra(HP)0.90-1.705500-29.41
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.90-0.905200-11.83
Haldwani(Utr)0.60-72.734.30179016605.29
Orange
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC27.706550455015.93
Papaya
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.5028.57396.0018001800-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-11.11207.001710172028.09
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5066.67330.802600261023.81
PineApple
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC113.4025502450-8.93
Pomegranate
Tanda Urmur(UP)10.0017.65501.0050005000-
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)3.33-57.58742.2645004000-
Lakhimpur(UP)3.0030.43281.20533053607.24
Meham(Har)2.00NC28.006000600020.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-2038.0038903850-
Kangra(HP)0.70NC48.608500850054.55
WaterMelon
Kottakkal(Ker)1.00NC74.801500140020.00
Published on September 11, 2019
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)

