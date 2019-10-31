Fruits Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)92.6916.142591.3660006000-4.76
Badayoun(UP)68.00701756.0053005375103.85
Thanesar(Har)51.00-18.4409.2037003700-17.78
Allahabad(UP)50.00NC944.006100600010.91
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-201882.0045004500-1.10
Phagwara(Pun)20.30-13.98549.1034603366-15.88
Fatehabad(Har)18.0020162.8030003500-25.00
Kotadwara(Utr)13.9023.01146.4020001800-
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)10.676.2783.0042504500-15.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.20-59.11460.6029002900-42.00
Lakhimpur(UP)8.0060629.0056006020-12.77
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC336.0070507050-22.10
Fatehabad(UP)7.00-53.33608.40515050001.98
Khurja(UP)6.00NC173.0049804990-
Nabha(Pun)4.60-68.06496.2023002000-32.35
Rudauli(UP)4.00-8.004800-14.29
Bandrol(HP)3.5094.447300.2024002600-20.00
Gohana(Har)3.00NC81.204000400033.33
Haathras(UP)3.0050137.6039004100-30.36
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)2.8055.5650.5036003650-20.00
Sandila(UP)2.60-29.7365.2055505400-
Pataudi(Har)2.5056.2572.7030002500-29.41
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-16.67134.205680560011.37
Rura(UP)2.50-13.79653.0034003300-38.18
Bewar(UP)2.107545.4048004800-9.43
Kharar(Pun)1.80-1076.0035003500-
Giridih(Jha)1.681.8251.3896009800NC
Taura(Har)1.50-409.606000600050.00
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-2558.2048004950-13.67
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC35.002400240041.18
Dhandhuka(Har)1.40-6.6726.4058005800-7.94
Naugarh(UP)1.303090.8050005075-3.85
Jarar(UP)1.10NC73.2030003000-32.58
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-33.3322.4049004920-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC25.4049004900NC
Tundla(UP)1.0042.8674.6046005050-7.44
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC228.005025505067.50
Maur(Pun)0.70-73.0842.804000450033.33
Madhoganj(UP)0.60NC30.4054505650-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)100.00NC9684.002150217019.44
Allahabad(UP)70.0075817.002600260023.81
Manathavady(Ker)50.00NC4649.0022002100-24.14
Thanesar(Har)43.00-6.52356.403000300071.43
Jalore(Raj)40.00-95.3520881.923300235073.68
Payagpur(UP)37.00NC148.00650800-8.45
Payyannur(Ker)36.00204512.0036003800-10.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00-58.931818.0085085013.33
Fatehabad(UP)15.00200632.0011501100-52.48
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.00501704.0040004000-11.11
Koduvayoor(Ker)10.00NC428.0038003800NC
Thrissur(Ker)10.00-9.09126.0043004000NC
Phagwara(Pun)10.00-39.39904.808508501.55
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1174.001450145026.09
Kothamangalam(Ker)8.00NC338.00280022007.69
Kayamkulam(Ker)7.0040674.0032003100-17.95
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC220.0037503750-2.60
Rudauli(UP)4.70-9.6234.8023002410-
Baghry(Nag)4.60-11.5498.005200500023.81
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC292.002800260016.67
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC298.8038003800-15.56
Meham(Har)3.00-40338.60150014507.14
Pattambi(Ker)2.604277.4045004500-6.25
Rura(UP)2.50NC715.8013001300-35.00
Akbarpur(UP)2.50-30.56100.802350248018.69
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)2.4033.3331.8023002500NC
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)2.25-9.27194.7850005000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3383.005500600022.22
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60456.003700330048.00
Bilaspur(HP)1.80-5.26184.2025003000-24.24
Bewar(UP)1.706.2544.202300240086.99
Chamba(HP)1.65-10.81111.46260030504.00
Zira(Pun)1.505055.4017001800-5.56
Tundla(UP)1.50-50232.202480250036.26
Kullu(HP)1.205084.203200300028.00
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00NC42.202900290045.00
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC40.002600220030.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50296.001350135068.75
Irikkur(Ker)0.9012.564.805000500028.21
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.8014.2987.60460043009.52
Haathras(UP)0.80-46.67117.402050210046.43
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC46.80450050007.14
Divai(UP)0.60NC37.201490129025.21
Jarar(UP)0.60NC91.401130118010.78
Chikoos(Sapota)
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC100.0037503750-3.85
Grapes
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC260.004850485012.79
Guava
Ghaziabad(UP)9.5058.332007.0021602100-15.63
Badayoun(UP)1.00-16.67456.202500245085.19
Kinnow
Phagwara(Pun)3.20146.15849.8411141088-10.09
Lime
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC150.0090509050-
Denduluru(AP)2.24-82.9793.619001500-
Mango
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-5.45528.3022002320-5.17
Akbarpur(UP)3.509.3856.403800415080.95
Manjeri(Ker)3.0050277.0055508050122.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)2.46-72.791992.164500375012.50
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC277.0080508050222.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-9.0952.8024002400-
Naugarh(UP)0.8014.2955.803150315027.53
Orange
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC108.004550455035.82
Papaya
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-16.672786.0024502400-4.30
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-5.45671.20130012202.36
Allahabad(UP)4.0014.2992.003200296027.49
Badayoun(UP)4.00166.67496.002550252021.43
Lakhimpur(UP)3.007.14373.602850281038.35
Khurja(UP)2.50NC393.002440244014.29
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC30.0018401850-
Baraut(UP)2.00-4.001150-11.65
Persimon(JapaniFal)
Kullu(HP)0.60NC9.4020002500-20.00
PineApple
Thrissur(Ker)8.006056.0025002400-10.71
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0016.671196.0028003000-37.78
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC230.0040504050-4.71
Kuruppanthura(Ker)4.00NC139.002200180037.50
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC84.6033003300-37.74
Pomegranate
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-21.052024.0040004050-11.11
Allahabad(UP)5.00-16.67235.005800550022.11
Lakhimpur(UP)4.0033.33372.60500052505.04
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)3.36-36.361003.526500650062.50
Phagwara(Pun)3.0050132.0043504800-29.84
Sandila(UP)2.20NC47.4046604500-
Meham(Har)2.00NC76.006000600050.00
Akbarpur(UP)1.8012.538.805300510017.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50-46.43135.4029002900-
Kopargaon(Mah)1.00-5064.0027504500-8.33
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)0.58-55.388.3052004000-
WaterMelon
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC130.001450170070.59
Published on October 31, 2019
