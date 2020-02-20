Fruits Prices

as on : 20-02-2020 10:23:33 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Ch. Dadri(Har)19.005.56666.0055005500-
Rura(UP)2.50NC70.0042004200-27.59
Mukkom(Ker)0.90NC26.8095009500-9.52
Banana
Manathavady(Ker)12.5025413.0010001000-66.67
Pattikonda(Pun)12.50-25.001500-36.36
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.0050124.0025002500-
Madhavapuram(Ker)5.0066.6754.0038004400-29.63
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC170.0025002800-34.21
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.508.775.4023002300-
Rura(UP)2.50NC57.4022002200-8.33
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC20.0032003200-
Grapes
Rura(UP)8.006050.0033003200-
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2915.60750075007.14
Kinnow
Pattikonda(Pun)2.50-5.002000-122.22
Orange
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.6717.905500450022.22
Papaya
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.50-5.002400-71.43
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0060214.003500450094.44
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC3.602000280011.11
Published on February 20, 2020
