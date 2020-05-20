Fruits Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)13.0044.442041.4071207220-12.10
Puranpur(UP)6.8013.33269.007020704013.23
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.0010022.4060006000140.00
Rura(UP)2.5066.67147.6067006700-33.00
Noida(UP)2.50-16.67221.407250726039.08
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.505061.8080007250-5.88
Maigalganj(UP)1.507.1491.2070607000-
Dhanura(UP)1.20NC14.802800280012.00
Badayoun(UP)1.0066.67774.00697069758.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6756.20720070007.46
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-73.0874.2070207000-23.11
Jahangirabad(UP)0.7016.6713.007200720017.84
Sirsaganj(UP)0.7016.6755.6068006800-5.95
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.603.4522.7250007500-23.08
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00NC6680.002330230011.48
Rajpipla(Guj)107.502.386717.00650650150.00
Haridwar Union(Utr)36.0020388.601500150042.86
Manathavady(Ker)30.00201065.6026002500-33.33
Payyannur(Ker)25.00-3.852384.0032002800-41.82
Shahjahanpur(UP)23.009.52524.4024952490-
Roorkee(Utr)12.00NC146.0023002200161.36
Samalkha(Har)4.50-1019.0015501350-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)4.5040.62175.4027502700NC
Milak(UP)4.507.14158.4026302640-
Kathua(JK)4.20-4.55167.203100320024.00
Maigalganj(UP)4.00-11.11179.0022802280-
Hamirpur(HP)3.90-10.3485.5422501550-6.25
Fatehpur(UP)3.80-41.54181.802530251513.45
Meham(Har)3.00NC110.0012501200-10.71
Channapatana(Kar)3.0020094.0023002500-28.13
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00NC172.007507504.17
Lehra Gaga(Pun)2.90-5.802500-NC
Sirsaganj(UP)2.604126.0023002300-4.17
Puranpur(UP)2.40-14.29194.60238023855.78
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)2.00-9.0923.7022502350-6.25
Gangoh(UP)1.802026.40120011903.45
Bilaspur(HP)1.7030.77104.8024002500-14.29
Shadabad(UP)1.50-11.7626.8022202200-
Rura(UP)1.50NC112.6025002550-3.85
Dhanura(UP)1.4016.6717.20900900-10.00
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.35-15.0946.461600160033.33
Kullu(HP)1.10-21.4349.402900290016.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC51.6028002800-
Kairana(UP)0.80NC20.2010501090-
Grapes
Shadabad(UP)16.0023.08356.0036303610-
Sirsaganj(UP)1.30-7.1422.2034003400-1.73
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.56-6.6715.3225003000-37.50
Hamirpur(HP)0.51-5.564.5085008000-
JackFruit
Shahjahanpur(UP)80.0023.08430.0011051290-
Badayoun(UP)30.0050316.0010501250-
Ujhani(UP)22.0010132.8010001000-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)18.0012590.0014951800-
Puranpur(UP)7.00-2.78374.2016201640-
Fatehpur(UP)3.202838.6015651600-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.005025.009001000-
Milak(UP)3.0015.3839.60132013405.60
Noida(UP)3.00-33.3395.2018501700-
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.3320.6014001400-
Gangoh(UP)1.507.1414.0015851590-
Chutmalpur(UP)1.4027.275.00800900-33.33
Hamirpur(HP)1.1022.229.3016501550-
Chhachrauli(Har)0.75252.708001000-
Kullu(HP)0.60-14.293.8037002500-
Mango
Shahjahanpur(UP)17.007070.0039503940-
Noida(UP)4.5012.565.0044504430-
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.70-1055.703295329068.11
Noida(UP)2.50NC97.1031753150-
Hamirpur(HP)2.4017.0730.2067506750-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.0015060.205250460023.53
Dhanura(UP)1.60-3.201100--
Kathua(JK)1.40-12.534.2065006500-
kalanwali(Har)1.002514.604000420014.29
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.002560.20460046008.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC40.5031803180-21.67
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)0.90-105.0062505750-
Uklana(Har)0.70-53.339.4040004000-
Bilaspur(HP)0.60-33.335.4060006000-
Kullu(HP)0.60NC2.4072007800-
Kharar(Pun)0.60-256.6050005500-
Orange
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC16.0027552625-
Papaya
Haridwar Union(Utr)40.0033.33316.202000170094.17
Lakhimpur(UP)25.0047.061005.00195019703.72
Roorkee(Utr)6.00-2571.0026002350160.00
Badayoun(UP)4.00100429.401920192564.10
Noida(UP)4.00-20294.0019501975-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.20-20116.8018001850-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-44.44239.001950195527.45
Gangoh(UP)1.606.6719.2014851480-
Dhanura(UP)1.407.6917.60900900-10.00
Hamirpur(HP)1.0021.9515.8235003500-
Shadabad(UP)1.0011.1125.2023002300-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8014.2924.40196019603.16
Lehra Gaga(Pun)0.70-1.403000--
Kullu(HP)0.60NC3.603800380040.74
Santoshgarh(HP)0.54-1.083250--
Pomegranate
Solapur(Mah)24.0026.3286.0018001600-
Puranpur(UP)4.00-2088.005250530025.00
Milak(UP)1.505050.4053905380-
Noida(UP)1.50-25152.4054455425-
Kathua(JK)1.3018.1840.807250725020.83
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.202052.8065006500-3.70
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.70-12.513.2047505000-
Sirsaganj(UP)0.60NC55.80520051001.46
WaterMelon
Ujhani(UP)200.00251198.00500500-
Shahjahanpur(UP)90.005.88512.00605690-
Badayoun(UP)45.0050542.00500550-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.002033.33117.40790875-
Puranpur(UP)28.00-1.75590.20775790-
Roorkee(Utr)14.0027.2797.00500600NC
Sirsaganj(UP)10.00-73.6896.00500500-
Noida(UP)8.00-20218.00915900-
Kathua(JK)7.8034.48129.40850850-
Fatehpur(UP)6.5044.44274.40600575-33.33
Tilhar(UP)4.00-27.2770.00400400-
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.006013.006001500-20.53
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.5016.6753.00850900-
Meham(Har)3.00-2522.00700650-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.005042.20750750NC
Kiratpur(UP)2.7017.3925.20500400-23.08
Milak(UP)2.50-7.4132.0076075060.00
Hamirpur(HP)2.0017.6516.0013501350-
Uklana(Har)1.80-2814.40700500-
Gangoh(UP)1.407.6914.00785785-
Chutmalpur(UP)1.40-48.158.20450500-35.71
Kairana(UP)1.10NC12.8012001200-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC114.0010001000-28.57
Lehra Gaga(Pun)1.00-9.095.8015001500-
Chhachrauli(Har)0.90-47.0618.40300510-
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)0.8014.297.0011001000-
kalanwali(Har)0.70-309.40800900-33.33
Santoshgarh(HP)0.7016.674.40900900-
Kullu(HP)0.60-254.2018001900-5.26
Published on May 20, 2020
