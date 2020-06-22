Fruits Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Rudauli(UP)2.60-13.33239.0072507240-
Sambhal(UP)1.0066.67120.006500650021.27
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)128.00-5.199810.00525475118.75
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.0040580.0030003000-33.33
Kathua(JK)3.80-9.52271.002800280012.00
Chamba(HP)1.70NC140.003000300011.11
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC33.5038003800-20.83
Grapes
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)50.00900356.0030003500-
JackFruit
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)70.00-53.331106.0010001000-
Kathua(JK)4.30-8.5127.4012501250-
Chamba(HP)1.861.0918.9415001200-
Ujhani(UP)1.00-94.44556.801100800-
Mango
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)5.00-61.54254.0025004000-
Kathua(JK)2.60-3.730.6050005000-
Chamba(HP)0.51-19.058.1227501100-
PineApple
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)18.00NC255.0030005000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-20724.0015001400-62.50
Pomegranate
Rudauli(UP)2.30-8218.606170622037.11
Kathua(JK)0.70NC62.607500750025.00
WaterMelon
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)48.00-90.44356.0012001100-
Chamba(HP)16.65-66.991106.30900800-40.00
Ujhani(UP)8.00-77.146364.00500300-
Kathua(JK)4.60-19.3303.60850750-
Ganaur(Har)1.50-3.00800-128.57
Published on June 22, 2020
