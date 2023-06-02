To check the prices, the government on Friday imposed the stock limit for tur dal and urad dal. This means wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers, and importers cannot keep pulses more than the specified limit.

New limits will be applicable from immediate effect i.e., June 02 and till October 31.

According to the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2023 order, stock limits have been prescribed for tur and urad for all States and Union Territories. Stock limits applicable to each pulse individually will be 200 mt for wholesalers, 5 mt for retailers, 5 mt at each retail outlet and 200 mt at the depot for big chain retailers. In the case of millers, the limit would be the last three months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers. In respect of importers, the importers are not to hold imported stock beyond 30 days from the date of Customs clearance.

In a statement, the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs said: “In order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and also to improve affordability to the consumers in respect of tur dal and urad dal, the Government of India has issued an order where it has imposed stock limits on the pulses applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers.”

The order also said that entities are to declare the stock position on the portal (https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp) of the Department of Consumer Affairs. In case the stocks held by them are higher than the prescribed limits, they will be required to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of issuing the notification.

“The imposition of stock limits on tur and urad is another step in the consistent efforts taken by the Government to crackdown on prices of essential commodities,” the statement said.

Further, it added that the Department of Consumer Affairs had been closely monitoring the stock position of tur and urad through the stock disclosure portal, which has been reviewed weekly with the State Government. Extensive interactions with various stakeholders such as importers, millers, retailers had been held to ensure disclosure of stocks, including visits by senior officers to the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to assess the ground situation, it added.