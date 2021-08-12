Govt allows poultry sector to import 1.5 mt GM soyameal

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
In a major move that will bring cheer to the poultry industry, the Union government has allowed poultry breeders to import 1.5 million tonnes of de-oiled cake made of genetically modified soya.
With the soya prices soaring, crossing the ₹1 lakh (a tonne) mark, poultry breeders have written an SOS to the Government, asking for permission to import GM soyameal from the US, Brazil and Argentina.
The government wrote a reply to the All-India Poultry Breeders Association on Wednesday, allowing the sector to import the key feed ingredient to bail it out from the skyrocketing feed costs.
In a webinar organised by BusinessLine on the post-pandemic outlook for the poultry sector on Thursday, a senior industry representative acknowledged the receipt of the letter.
The rising prices of soyameal has put the poultry industry in a fix as it constitutes about 25 per cent of all the feed needs of a poultry farm. Feed costs constitute about 80 per cent of the total cost of production of a poultry farm, making it prohibitively expensive to produce broilers and eggs.
As the soya prices began to shoot up sharply, the All-India Poultry Breeders Association wrote to the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying early this month, seeking permission to import about 1.5 million tonnes of soya de-oiled cake/meal extracted from the GM soya seed.
The Ministry had referred it to the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) for their ratification.
The Environment Ministry said that it didn’t have any objection (to import soya meal) since it didn’t contain any living modified organism. “The FSSAI said that anything which is non-food (not consumed by humans) is not under our purview,” a senior official of the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said, quoting the letter. Suresh Chitturi, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms, said that the decision would bail out the industry as it would help cut down the costs by at least half.
Meanwhile, the Centre was hoping to cut ice with the European Union regarding market access for the Indian poultry products to the region.
“We have launched the dialogue. But there has been disruption due to the pandemic. We hope to resume the discussions and get access to the EU,” Tarun Bajaj, Director of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said.
Taking part in the webinar, he said that the poultry exports had declined by 24 per cent to ₹435 crore during 2020-21 due to the adverse impact of the pandemic. “Early trends show that the decline has stopped,” he said.
He said the country had good opportunity to tap the export market. Stating that the country’s share in world’s imports was small, he said the industry needed to address challenges to make it ready for the opportunity.
“The GCC (Gulf cooperation council) has asked us for clarification on Newcastle disease. We are in touch with the States,” he said. “We need to focus on disease control,” he said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...