The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 5-10 per cent hike in minimum support prices of 14 kharif crops for 2023-24 crop year (July-June). The rates have been fixed with a view to increase farmers’ income as the guiding principle of 50 per cent profit over cost has been maintained.

“In today’s cabinet meeting, MSPs of 14 kharif crops were approved for the 2023 season,” Food and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the hike as recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The MSP for soyabean has been increased by 7 per cent to ₹4,600 per quintal, while support price for sunflower seed has been raised 5.6 per cent to ₹6,760 and groundnut by 8.7 per cent to ₹6,357.

The MSP of paddy (common variety), key kharif cereal, has been increased by 7 per cent to ₹2,183 per quintal. The support price for ‘A’ grade variety of paddy has been increased 6.9 per cent to ₹2,203. Cotton (medium) has seen a hike of 8.9 per cent to ₹6,620 and long staple variety by 10 per cent to ₹7,020.

In pulses category, the MSP of tur (arhar) has been increased 6.1 per cent to ₹7,000 per quintal, while that of moong by 10.4 per cent to ₹8,558 (highest among all crops). The lowest increase among all crops is seen in urad by 5.3 per cent to ₹6,950 per quintal.

In coarse/nutri cereals, the MSP of maize has been increased 6.5 per cent to ₹6,090 per quintal, while for ragi the hike is 7.5 per cent at ₹3,846 per quintal. the minimum support price for bajra was hiked by 6.4 per cent to ₹2,500 per quintal. The MSP of jowar (hybrid) has been increased 7.1 per cent to ₹3,180 per quintal for 2023-24.

Pulses, oilseeds

“Government has increased the MSP of kharif crops to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification,” an official statement said.

Goyal said the current hike is probably the highest in many years and cited 10.4 per cent increase in moong, 10.3 per cent in sesame, and 9 pert cent in groundnut. He also said that with consistent increase in MSPs and other measures, the pulses production has increased 25 per cent and oilseed output 30 per cent in last four years.

The minister also said that farmers have been able to save money due to government’s decision to absorb the high global prices of fertilisers by raising subsidy.