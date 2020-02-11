Govt plans uniform fishing law for exclusive economic zone

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
The government said on Tuesday it is considering a uniform fishing law for sustainable development and management of fisheries in the exclusive economic zone of the country.
Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying PC Sarangi also told the Lok Sabha that the government is seriously contemplating setting up a platform for fish exports that would eliminate middlemen.
Total fish production in the country stood at 134.22 lakh tonnes in 2018-19, as per government data.
In accordance with the recommendation of the National Policy on Marine Fisheries, 2017, the government is “considering a uniform fishing law for sustainable development and management of fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone of India,” Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh said a written reply.
Territorial waters, that are up to 12 nautical miles from the baseline, come under the jurisdiction of the coastal States and Union Territories. Waters from 12 to 200 nautical miles fall under EEZ.
At least three members from Kerala raised issues related to fishermen during Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to call a meeting of members from coastal areas to discuss issues.
Sarangi also said the government is seriously contemplating a platform for exporting fish without middlemen and that revolutionary steps are being taken to increase income of fish farmers.
During Question Hour, Sarangi informed the House that advisories are continuously issued to fish farmers and exporters, among others, that they should not use hazardous chemicals for preserving fish. His reply came to a query by BJP member Maneka Gandhi on steps being taken by the government against use of formalin to preserve fish. She also flagged excessive use of antibiotics for growing shrimps.
The ministry is also planning to upgrade the physical infrastructure for pisiculture in the country and is implementing various schemes/programmes for development of fisheries, including creation of infrastructure, as per the written reply.
