Govt should have given policy support to other oilseeds along with oil palm: SEA

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) of India has said that the Government should have given due policy support to other high oil-bearing oilseeds also while announcing the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).
In a letter to the SEA members on Tuesday, Atul Chaturvedi, President of SEA, said: “We fervently hope the long-delayed and debated national mission on other oilseeds like mustard, groundnut, soya, ricebran, etc is announced on immediate basis if we have any hope of achieving a semblance of Aatmanirbharta in edible oils.”
Congratulating the government for announcing the ₹11,000-crore NMEO-OP programme for the development of oil palms plantations to reduce the country’s dependence on edible oil imports, he said palm is a long-gestation period crop and it would have been in fitness of things that other high oil-bearing oilseeds should have been given due policy support.
After years of neglect, NMEO-OP was finally launched by the Prime Minister. “However, we still do not see any signs of supporting other oilseeds like mustard, groundnut or soya. The story of continued and ever-increasing dependence on imports of edible oils is not likely to be arrested soon with these half-hearted measures,” he said in the letter.
On the import of GM soyabean meal, he said the poultry industry has been passing through rough times with prices of soyameal sky-rocketing during the last few months. Many small poultry farmers were driven out of business. No wonder chicken and egg prices have hit the roof contributing in no small measure to food inflation.
However, he said the industry is still awaiting required notification/clarification from DGFT.
Stating that ASEAN agreement is now under the review process, Chaturvedi said there was no provision for ‘Bilateral Safeguard Duty’ in earlier ASEAN agreement. He said the SEA has suggested the government to include the provision of ‘Bilateral Safeguard Duty’ in revised agreement so that as and when excessive imports take place, automatically additional duty can be imposed without going through the cumbersome process of filing papers for ‘Safeguard Duty’.
Added to this, there is always a ‘bound rate’ for imposing highest duty, whether in ASEAN or MCECA agreements, on palm products imported by India. However, the exporting countries seem to be free to impose export duty and levies as agreements are silent on this issue.
He said that Indonesia has imposed export duty plus a biodiesel levy making crude palm oil (CPO) expensive and India is compelled to pay high price for the same. To support their local industry, export duty and levy are kept low on finished goods such as palmolein. With this, India is subsidising their export duty and levy indirectly.
Malaysia has imposed duty on export of CPO with nil duty on RBD palmolein. “In view of this one-sided advantage to the exporting country, we have requested the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry that a proper proviso be included in ASEAN agreement to restrict or regulate the imposition of export duty by the exporting country to have level-playing field for both the sides,” he said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...