As several thousands of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) out of over 1 lakh such entities across the country are not functioning as fertilizer retailers, the Centre has decided to identify them and encourage them to retail the crop nutrients on the basis of their feasibilities.

“In the direction of realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sahkar Se Samridhi, the government has taken five more important decisions,” the Co-operation Ministry said in a statement.

On the basis of mapping, those PACS which are not functioning as fertilizer retailers will be identified and also will be encouraged to function as retailers on the basis of feasibility in a phased manner, it said. Besides, PACS will be brought under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSK), it said.

Launching the PM-Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) in October 2022, the Prime Minister had inaugurated 600 such outlets, which act as one-stop shops to provide inputs and services to farmers. He had announced that about 3.25 lakh fertilizer retail shops will be converted into PMKSKs across the country.

The Co-operation Ministry also announced that PACS have been enabled to rent out drones for spraying fertilizers and pesticides as well as for property surveys.

Further, the ministry said in the supply and marketing chain of bio and organic fertilizers, PACS will also be included as wholesalers/retailers by the companies. “PACS will be connected with the marketing of organic fertilizers, especially Fermented Organic Manure (FoM)/Liquid Fermented Organic Manure (LFOM)/Phosphate Enriched Organic Manure (PROM),” the statement said.

The decisions, taken in a meeting between the two ministries of Cooperation and Fertilizer, will help increase the income of these societies as well as raise the employment opportunities in rural areas and farmers will be able to get fertilizers, pesticides, seeds and agricultural machinery at the local level, the statement said.

“It is requested that model by-laws be circulated to all the PACS, large area multipurpose societies (LAMPS), farmer service societies (FSS) and other similar societies, with suitable modifications as per the relevant State Cooperative Societies Act/Rules for their adoption by societies concerned.”

Apart from current portfolio of credit disbursal, the model by-laws will enable PACS to diversify their activities under 25 broad segments including seed, fertilizer and pesticide sales, fisheries/dairy/poultry, farm machineries/implements, custom hiring centres, floriculture, beekeeping, silk production, procurement of foodgrains, collection, grading and cleaning of crops as well as their packaging, branding and marketing, storage facility, community centre, hospital, education, fair price shops, LPG/ petrol/ diesel dealership, bank mitra/business correspondence, insurance facility, common service centre and locker facility.