Gujarat Agro Industries launches imported water-soluble fertilizers

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
In a bid to encourage use of high-grade agri-inputs, the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation (GAIC) has launched imported water-soluble fertilizers in Ahmedabad.
The state agency, which promotes agro-based industries in Gujarat, has already imported 300 tonnes of water-soluble fertilizers from China.
GAIC's role will be to import, package and sell the imported water-soluble fertilizers to the farmers through its network of dealers across the State. The new-generation fertilizers will be sold in the market under its brand - 'AGRO'. It also plans to launch customised grades of stage-specific and crop-specific fertilizers.
GAIC Chairman Madhu Shrivastav launched the water-soluble fertilizers at an event held in Ahmedabad on Thursday. He emphasised on the need for precision agriculture and use of high-grade agri-inputs for improving the yield and quality for better remuneration.
"Gujarat has become a frontrunner State in terms of area under drip irrigation system. The use of water-soluble fertilizers will be the next step for precision agriculture and to produce fruits and vegetables matching global standards. We are confident that farmers will give good response to our latest offering," he stated.
The water-soluble fertilizers that were launched include, AGRO MKP, AGRO NOP, AGRO MAP, AGRO NPK, AGRO CN, AGRO SOP.
