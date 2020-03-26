Gujarat govt asks APMCs to resume auctions to ensure grain supplies

A viral test for leaders
The Gujarat government has asked all the APMCs operating in agri-food commodities to resume auctions, so as to ensure smooth supply chain of grains and pulses.
Considering the lockdown conditions for the next 21 days across the country, the director of the Gujarat State Agricultural Marketing Board issued a notification asking all such APMCs to resume auctions.
“It is informed to all the APMCs engaged in the auctions of food agri commodities such as grains, pulses, oilseeds among others to resume their operations. For this they are asked to maintain required safety measures, avoid overcrowding and maintain hygiene prescribed by the government amid COVID-19 outbreak. These APMCs are advised to seek a guidance from the local authorities for the same, “ the notification issued on Wednesday evening read.
Notably, due to harvest season, a large quantities of oilseeds — mustard, grains, spices and pulses — have been lying with the farmers. After the lockdown announcement by the State authorities, most of the APMCs had voluntarily closed their shutters and suspended the auctions.
This decision is seen as a big relief for both farmers and consumers, who have been thronging to the malls and outlets to secure their daily necessities.
