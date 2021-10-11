Gujarat opens registration for kharif crops procurement

The Gujarat government has started registration process for procurement of kharif pulses crops in the State.

State-run Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd will conduct the procurement operations under the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops of moong (green gram), urad (black matpe) and soyabean. The online registration is on till October 31.

Notably, Gujarat has witnessed massive sowing for the pulses and soyabean. State agriculture department data show moong acreage at 99,054 hectares — about 18 per cent higher than three-year average of 83,529 ha, while urad sowing is up by 57 per cent to 1,54,749 ha against the average of 98,328 ha.

Soyabean sowing has been recorded at 2,24,222 ha till October 4 — up over 74 per cent from the average of 1,28,723 ha.

As per the Centre’s revised MSP rates for the pulses, moong MSP stands at ₹7,275 per quintal, urad at ₹6,300 per quintal and sSoyabean at ₹3,950 per quintal.

On the spot, moong prices were hovering below the MSP at around ₹6,505, whereas urad quoted above MSP at ₹6,955 and soyabean at ₹4,980 per quintal.