Hester Biosciences MD on animal husbandry and dairying panel

Ahmedabad, July 6 The founder and managing director of Hester Biosciences Ltd and industry expert, Rajiv Gandhi, has been nominated as a member of the National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sector.
Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupalaji, is chairperson of the committee constituted by the Centre.
The committee has been constituted with the objective to recommend, prescribe and advise on policies relating to cattle and dairy development, feed and fodder, poultry, piggery, sheep, goat and animal health.
"This initiative by the Government to involve the private sector in policy forming will go a long way in the growth of the animal husbandry sector in India," a statement from Hester Biosciences said.
