Homedale Estate-PD fetches highest price in Coonoor Tea auctions

CTC dust sales in Coonoor Tea auctions have witnessed a good demand with high-priced and better liquoring sorts being dearer by ₹3-4 in line with quality.
The quantity offered in sale 34 was 3,55,145 kg and 85 per cent was sold. Homedale Estate—PD realised the highest price of ₹302. The better medium sorts were also fully firm to dearer by ₹2-3.
In the leaf category, the primary whole leaf grades in orthodox varieties had less demand and were lower by ₹4-5 with some withdrawals. The brokens remained steady and occasionally dearer by ₹2-3, said Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd.
In CTC leaf, the high-priced and better liquorings were lower by ₹2-3 and more with fair withdrawals. The quantity offered in both CTC and orthodox leaf was 10,70,256 kg.
