Homedale Estate-PD fetches highest price in Coonoor Tea auctions

BL Kochi Bureau | Kochi, August 29 | Updated on: Aug 29, 2022

Shortage of teas in North India due to lower production made upcountry buyers purchase more in the Coonoor auctions

85 per cent was sold

CTC dust sales in Coonoor Tea auctions have witnessed a good demand with high-priced and better liquoring sorts being dearer by ₹3-4 in line with quality.

The quantity offered in sale 34 was 3,55,145 kg and 85 per cent was sold. Homedale Estate—PD realised the highest price of ₹302. The better medium sorts were also fully firm to dearer by ₹2-3.

In the leaf category, the primary whole leaf grades in orthodox varieties had less demand and were lower by ₹4-5 with some withdrawals. The brokens remained steady and occasionally dearer by ₹2-3, said Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd.

In CTC leaf, the high-priced and better liquorings were lower by ₹2-3 and more with fair withdrawals. The quantity offered in both CTC and orthodox leaf was 10,70,256 kg.

