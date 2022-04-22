How APEDA scripted success with over $25-billion value of agri exports

APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) has been leading the country ahead in agri exports with a holistic approach specifically framing policy and targeting specific countries with specific products, focusing on new products, innovative value-added products, GI products that uniquely established a space in international market.

APEDA strategically planned and implemented decisions with a mission for export promotion of agricultural and processed food exports from the country taking India forward on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s theme on making India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) with a focus on “seller-driven” global market, in fact “APEDA-driven” global market, as per the targets fixed by the government.

A baseline was developed delving deeper into innovations coupled with a vision of self-reliant India spreading wings onto corners of the country exploring unexploited regions, strengthening the Government, private sector, exporters, FPOs/FPCs/farmers, new entrepreneurs’, women entrepreneurs, etc through joint ventures nationally with State Agricultural Universities, Research organisations under ICAR and globally with organisations such as Al Dhara and DP World.

APEDA moved ahead scripting a new historical achievement by exporting agricultural and processed food products worth $25.6 billion, even upgrading APEDA’s share to 51 per cent of the India’s total agriculture exports of $50 billion in midst of pandemic-exacerbated challenges, the highest growth rate recorded by APEDA products (more than 30 per cent) in 2021-22 compared with the previous year.

There is a win-win situation for India with ample growth in APEDA’s exports to major export destinations such as Bangladesh, the UAE, Vietnam, USA, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran and Egypt except Saudi Arabia.

Strategic planning

Geographical Indication (GI) is a way to promote Brand India in global market. Keeping in view the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” vision merged with “Local for global”, APEDA developed a vision for promoting the local products from every region with a special emphasis on GI which is the nation’s pride.

Accordingly, strategies were framed to push the country ahead in GI agri exports, virtual buyer-seller meets organised with the Embassies of UAE, USA, etc and a range of GI products right from the North-Eastern Region, through shipment of fresh King Chilli (GI) from Nagaland (Tening, Peren District) to London, Western region witnessed the export of GI Bhalia wheat from Gujarat to Kenya and Sri Lanka, GI tagged sweet dish Mihidana from Bardhaman (West Bengal) has been exported to the Kingdom of Bahrain from the Eastern part and Southern region witnessed export of unique products such as GI Madurai Malli (jasmine) to the US, GI Marayoor jaggery from Kerala to Dubai, UAE, etc.

In a similar manner, many other such GI products from across the country have been promoted in international markets by APEDA. 112 GI registered agri products have been identified and APEDA initiated development of traceability system of GI products

Region-specific developments

As we are aware, less developed regions face problems in raising and developing themselves into the mainstream of the country and there was need-based requirement to hand hold and focus on these regions as India cannot stand where we remained for years, stagnancy needs to be eradicated and APEDA identified the rationale behind regional approach for development in context of growing globalisation.

In analysing, the rationale behind region specific developments, it was observed that only limited set of strategic locations showed the capability to spur growth in agri exports, while the rest seems to stagnate or decline and accordingly APEDA took special efforts to increase export from landlocked States, North Eastern Region, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region.

To facilitate the exporters and stakeholders of various regions, nine new regional offices were opened at Chennai, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Srinagar, Jammu, Ladakh, Varanasi and Bhopal. Opening of these regional offices led to increase in export and flagging up of new products and GI products from these regions.

With the mandate to promote agri export of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh which remained low in past years, APEDA established Regional Offices at Srinagar, Jammu and Ladakh and scripted new success stories by taking several initiatives for export promotion of innovative products such as Mishri variety Kashmir Valley cherries, saffron, Kashmir Valley fragrance rice Mushkbudji and Acacia honey to overseas markets such as Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabian and other West Asian markets. Focusing on boosting agri exports from Ladakh, the first commercial shipment of apricot sourced from Kargil region of UT of Ladakh has been exported to Dubai.

Virtual meets were also organised along with taking up the issue of a comprehensive export logistics requirements for UT of Jammu and Kashmir with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Warehousing Corporation, and other concerned departments for creation of Customs Clearance Facility, smooth X-ray and handling for perishable commodities and issuance of Phytosanitary Certificate facility at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports considering the potential and forthcoming need of export infrastructure for the region.

APEDA also signed an MoU with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) for enhancing productivity and promotion of potential products from the region.

APEDA’s export promotion in the North-East led to a growth of 192 per cent in export of APEDA’s products from the region. Exports from Tripura have registered 531 per cent growth, with the maiden wheat exports facilitated through Tripura port to Bangladesh. To add on to Tripura’s global export basket, APEDA facilitated export of jackfruit from Tripura to Dubai and Germany. GI ‘Raja Mircha’ from Nagaland was exported to London. A shipment of fresh Burmese grape known as ‘Leteku’ in Assamese sourced from Darang District was flagged off. ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is an integral part of the Assamese food, made its way to the US market. International Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) in Guwahati and Shillong was organised with importers from Greece, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Singapore.

Exports from unexplored villages

No stones were left unturned by APEDA in export promotion from the corners of the country whether it is first consignment of Shahi Litchi from Bihar to UK or groundnuts from West Midnapore district of West Bengal to Nepal, Jamun fruit from Lucknow was displayed in the London market.

APEDA’s footsteps followed the PM’s words in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on dragon fruit farming in the arid Kutch region of Gujarat and India’s self-sufficiency in production. Initiatives were taken to promote this product and consignments of fibre and mineral rich ‘dragon fruit’ ‘Kamalam’ exported for the first time from Maharashtra to Dubai and from Bharuch, Gujarat to London and also organised a dragon fruit promotion programme for the Saudi Arabia market.

Landlocked Purvanchal emerged as export hub and APEDA succeeded in facilitating green vegetables and mix vegetables export to Dubai for the first time, fresh banana from Lakhimpur reached Iran. APEDA facilitated the first consignment of Colocasia and Long Beans from Pakur district of Jharkhand to Doha. Similarly, Nendran banana from Kerala to Singapore, Herbal and Medicinal Plants reached Germany from Tamil Nadu, (GI) certified Dahanu Gholvad Sapota, reached the British market.

APEDA explored the export potential of star products such as mangoes, exploring new varieties to new markets from new regions, facilitated export of Marathwada Kesar Mango (GI) from Aurangabad to the UK, Banganapalli (GI certified) and Survarnarekha mangoes from Andhra Pradesh was exported to South Korea, Fazli mango (GI variety) from Kolkata to Bahrain, Bhagalpuri Zardalu mango (GI) from Bihar to London, etc. APEDA Organised Mango Festival 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, week-long Indian mango promotion programme in Bahrain with 16 varieties of the fruit including GI displayed at 13 retail stores of leading super market.

APEDA organised Mango Promotion Programme with eight varieties of mangoes & showcased at two stores of the importer at Doha, Qatar. APEDA carried out Mango Promotion Programmes in Republic of Korea, Japan, Iran, Bhutan, Germany, Kuwait, Uzbekistan along with respective Embassies of India & growth in these countries increased tremendously, Korea 190 per cent, Japan 38.96 per cent, Bhutan 5670 per cent, Germany 64.69 per cent, Kuwait 6.05 per cent, etc. There is an overall growth of 31.89 per cent in export of mangoes from India

To add on to India’s floriculture export basket GI tagged Madurai Malli (jasmine) and other traditional flowers were exported to USA and Sharjah, dehydrated Mahua flowers from forest region in Korba district, Chhattisgarh to France, etc. Floriculture products reported a rise of 33 per cent.

Cereal sector holds a great importance for India and for ensuring India’s larger presence in global market APEDA diversified products with value addition and promoted commercial consignments of the patented ‘village rice’ from Kumbakonam was exported to Ghana & Yemen, millets grown in Himalayas, Uttarakhand reached Denmark, five regional varieties of rice from Gujarat & Maharashtra was shipped to London, Puffed rice (Murmura) from Odisha reached the Malaysian market, etc.

Rice Export Promotion Forum, Nutri Cereals Export Promotion Forum and Wheat Task Group have been constituted for making a strategy for promoting export of Rice, Millets and Wheat. APEDA in coordination with Government of Andhra Pradesh and Kakinada Port Authorities, activated the Deep-Water Port for rice exports & first rice consignment was shipped to Africa. APEDA’s intervention led to an astounding growth in rice exports, export of wheat touched an all-time high 273 per cent, while other cereals registered growth of 53 per cent, pulses reported a growth of 34 per cent, etc.

APEDA promoted processed food sector realizing the significance of adding value & innovations which in fact is the need of the hour requirement for entering into the global market Accordingly, organically certified Moringa Leaves powder from Telangana reached USA, seven unique value added products of Moringa from Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu found its way to multiple destinations of Australia, Vietnam and Ghana, Flavored jaggery powder from Navi Mumbai exported to USA, organically certified gluten free jackfruit powder & retort packed jackfruit cubes were exported to Germany from Bengaluru, jackfruit value added products, passion fruit, nutmeg was exported from Kerala to Melbourne, Australia, New Zealand and the US, GI tagged Sitabhog of Bardhaman, Langcha, Chandrapuli and NarkelNaru (Coconut & Jaggery laddu) reached the Kingdom of Bahrain, Instant drinking chocolate powder from New Mangaluru Port was shipped to Morovia, Liberia, Jaggery powder/cube exported from Bijnor to Dubai etc.

In livestock sector, Export of dairy products grew over by 96 per cent, while buffalo meat registered a growth of 4 per cent, poultry products has also shown rise in exports and sheep/goat meat export is up by 34 per cent. For boosting income of small ruminant farmers, processed Himalayan Goat meat from Uttarakhand hills was exported to Dubai, the UAE, buffalo white butter exported from Hathras (UP) to New Zealand. APEDA facilitated visit of Malaysian delegation for audit of meat establishments for export of bovine meat to Malaysia. APEDA has put forward a vision to develop export of processed meat, swine meat, poultry products, etc.

In organic exports, APEDA signed first Mutual Recognition Agreement for trade of organic products with Taiwan after 12 years of negotiation. European Commission has also formally announced its decision to open negotiation with APEDA for international agreement for recognition of equivalency on reciprocal basis. Government of Australia has accepted the proposal of APEDA for mutual recognition of organic products. Considering the strength of NPOP in global organic trade, countries such as Bhutan have sought technical assistance of APEDA to develop and establish certification programme for organic products. Curriculum on organic farming with APEDA’s intervention is being developed by IARI.

Export strategy was drawn with organizing appx 50 VBSMs with countries such as UAE, Algeria, Angola, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain etc. ample trial shipments, focus on export of star products, opening of US Market for mangoes, enhancing the share of Indian organic products in global basket — new products, new import destinations Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development Scheme paved in its way recognising the importance of infrastructure for growth of agro-industries and export of agricultural products in the value chain & assistance were provided to develop industries, reduce losses, address missing gaps, upgrade laboratories, capacity building, IBSM and more than 200 beneficiaries were benefited. More than 300 capacity building programmes for SC/ST, women entrepreneurs, startups, farmer groups, co-operatives and other stakeholders were organised.

APEDA, in association with Ministry of Agriculture, has played a pivotal role in opening of new markets for agricultural products and gained market access for the several products during 2021-22 viz. Australia- Pomegranate Fruits; Argentina- Mango, Basmati Rice; Uzbekistan- Wheat Flour, Basmati Rice, Pomegranate Arils; Bhutan- Tomato, Okra, Onion; Serbia- Potato, Onion, Pomegranate Fruit & arils etc. APEDA facilitated opening of bovine meat exports to Cambodia on imposition of temporary restriction, exports to China on imposition of new regulation by GACC, China, strategically managed the impact of Ukraine-Russia conflict on Indian exporters by facilitating their held-up containers reach the destined ports, made alternate arrangements for pending shipments, interacted with exporters to retrieve details of their payments stuck up in these markets etc. Additionally, APEDA tapped the opportunity of global wheat trade emerged due Russia-Ukraine conflict & new potential markets of Indonesia, Yemen Republic, Afghanistan, Qatar, Oman, Bhutan, and Philippines have also been explored for export of wheat through Indian Embassies/ High commissions. APEDA facilitated development of automated fumigation chamber for treatment of grapes with SO 2 and CO 2 for export to New Zealand and Australia. Packaging standards for 21 potential APEDA scheduled products had been developed in association with Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP). APEDA’s traceability systems strengthened through introduction of blockchain technology, Hortinet introduced Farmer Registration for Onion, Banana and few other fruit and vegetables. APEDA developed Virtual Trade Fairs (VTF) Platform online & few VTFs were organised.

Promotion of Brand India played an effective role in increasing agri-exports and in the process we also facilitated augmenting farmers’ income, a range of local products from Indian villages were displayed at global market resulting in distinctive export growth for APEDA products with focused regions such as NER registering growth of 192 per cent and Jammu & Kashmir 365.8 per cent. (The author is Chairman, APEDA. Views are personal.)