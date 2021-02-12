How India can ‘spice up’ its agri products

India should focus on technologies such as Nanoencapsulation, cryo-grinding and artificial intelligence to improve cultivation as well as the quality of agriculture products, said delegates at Symsac X.

The second day of Symsac X, the international Symposium on Spices as Flavours, Fragrances and Functional Foods, discussed the importance of spice processing and value addition as well as cutting-edge technologies for plant health, two major areas in agriculture.

Demand for immunity-boosting spices props up overall prices

Sustainability strategies

C Anandharamakrishnan from the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology stressed the importance of sustainability strategies for the food industry. Localised product and localised industry should be evolved for improved food processing, he said, adding that the availability of raw material in all areas can have impact on transportation cost and revenue.

“We can make use of Nano technology for farming, food processing, food production, food packaging and retailing,” he said. Appropriate use of encapsulation technology can even improve the life expectancy of people as it will ensure the intake of all micronutrients at the correct levels, he said.

Spices exports increase 19% to 7 lt in H1; chilli tops charts

RT Patil, Former Director, ICAR- CIPHET (Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology) also stressed technological adoption for assuring the quality of spice products. Post-harvest protocols influence the quality of spice. Cool grinding and proper packaging can do wonders, he pointed out.

The session also discussed the importance of artificial intelligence in agriculture and food processing.