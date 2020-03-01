ICAR inks pact with Patanjali for farm research, training

The country’s premier agri-research body ICAR on Sunday signed an agreement with Hardiwar-based Patanjali Bio Research Institute (PBRI) to undertake research work as well as training and education.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and PBRI CEO Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, an official statement said.

Junior Agriculture Ministers Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar emphasised that the venture will provide a new opportunity to include new arena to work for both the organisations.

He also urged for promoting organic farming practices across the country.

As per the MoU, the specific plans will be developed to work on collaborative research programmes in areas of national interest related to sustainable agriculture development suitable to different agro-ecologies of the country.

ICAR and PBRI will collaborate in mutually identified areas of training and education where the post graduate students of deemed universities and research institutes of ICAR may undertake internships in various areas of specialization with PBRI.

ICAR said it will assist PBRI in technology demonstration, capacity building, seed production for scaling up popular varieties developed by ICAR and transferring them among the farming community of the country.

The MoU aims to foster close interaction in research, capacity building, seed production, entrepreneurship and skill development, the statement added.