Agri Business

ICAR urges researchers to take up inter-institutional collaborative projects

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 01, 2021

Agri-technology park, herbal garden developed by agricultural research body inaugurated

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has asked research and resource managers at the National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) to take up inter-institutional collaborative projects for effective utilisation of resources.

Addressing a meeting held here on Wednesday to mark the 46th Foundation Day of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Deputy Director-General, Education, R C Aggarwal, said team work was crucial for organisational success.

He said the World Bank has appreciated the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), which is being implemented jointly by ICAR institutes and State Agriculture Universities. The project is funded by the World Bank.

He inaugurated an agri-technology park and herbal garden developed by the NAARM.

The ICAR DDG presented awards to farmers, employees of the NAARM, start-ups and journalists for their contribution to the primary sector.

Published on September 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

agricultural research and technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like