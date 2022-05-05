IG International begins importing avocados from Tanzania

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has imported the first shipment of avocado from Tanzania after India lifted its curbs on avocado imports from Tanzania in January this year.

A statement from IG International said the fruit, from Avo Africa, arrived on May 2 and the plant and quarantine protocols were rescinded for the import of these cultivars.

“The whole batch contains super creamy Hass avocados and the units are bundled in 4-kg tray packaging,” the statement said. These fruits will be competitively priced, as no custom duty has been levied on these imports.

Avo Africa is a part of the Keitt Group of companies. Keitt Exporters Limited is a leading grower and exporter of fruits and vegetables to markets in Europe and West Asia for over two decades now. The firm is the biggest grower and exporter of avocados from Tanzania and Kenya.

Access for Tanzania

IG International, which has been in the fruits market for over 50 years now, imports fruits from 22 different countries.

Shubha Rawal, COO, Procurement and Marketing, IG International, said, “We will offer them the joy of biting into a selectively luscious bunch of hass avocados straight from the lush green lap of Tanzania at very fair prices.”

Dipesh Devraj, Commercial and Operations Director, Keitt Group-Tanzania and Kenya, said, “In January, a trade prohibition on avocado shipments from Tanzania to India was removed, allowing us to access the Indian fresh produce market. We are thrilled to finally enter the Indian market as an exporter and look forward to watching our clients’ faces light up when they eat our creamy avocados.”