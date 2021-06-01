IMD projects monsoon rainfall to be normal at 101 per cent

South-west monsoon this year is expected to be normal with projected rainfall of 101 per cent of the long period average of 88 centimetres, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General (Meteorology) M Mohapatra, said on Tuesday.

The onset of monsoon this year is expected to be delayed by two days and is expected to be on June 3, he said while releasing the second stage long range forecast for the current monsoon season.

While the rainfall over Central and Eastern India is expected to be 106 per cent of the normal, Northwest and Southern Peninsular region would be between 92-108 per cent and 93-107 per cent respectively.

On the other hand the monsoon rainfall over north-east region is expected to be below normal at less than 95 per cent of the normal.