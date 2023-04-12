A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a normal monsoon this year amid apprehensions of the emergence of El Nino in the second half of the season, agriculture industry leaders see it as a ‘big relief’ for farmers. Still, they suggest that farmers be prepared for a situation of lower rainfall.

“This year is being referred to as the El Nino year, raising concerns about precipitation. However, the IMD’s announcement that the country will receive normal rains in the coming monsoon season comes as a relief to the farmers,” said Maninder Singh, founder and CEO of CEF Group.

Though hopes are high that El Nino may not have many adverse effects on Kharif crop yields as it is stated to emerge in the second half of the monsoon season, farmers must prepare for unpredictable weather conditions should they develop, Singh said.

“Both the quantum of rainfall and its timing are important. Good rainfall if it does not arrive at the right time, can also be a major concern. It has been seen in the past that even if rainfall is less, when its timing is synchronised with crop needs , it is beneficial for the farmers,” said Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides (India)

The monsoon in Q2 (July-September) contributes about 30-35 per cent of annual sales in the pesticides industry. An unfavourable season brings down the share to 25 per cent and a good monsoon boosts it to 40 per cent, industry experts said.

Highlighting the importance of the onset and its normal progress, Singh said even a slight delay in the arrival of the monsoon severely affects the production of crops.

“We hope the rains are evenly spread across the country, which may result in record foodgrain production and enhanced rural demand. In line with the IMD’s prediction, we look forward to a great year for the agrochemical sector,” said R G Agarwal, chairman of Dhanuka group.

According to Kalyan Goswami, Director-General of the Agro Chem Federation of India, the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and the below normal snow-coverage over the northern hemisphere and Eurasia would make it possible to combat El Nino conditions. “This is definitely a good news for rainwater dependent cultivation in our country,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit