India bans broken rice export as production seen to fall by 11%

India on Thursday issued a notification prohibiting export of broken rice (under HS code 1006 40 00) amid fear of a lower output of the paddy crop as delayed monsoon and low rainfall in some States brought down the acreage. The ban will also improve domestic availability of the rice variety since its export has gone up exponentially this year.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade on September 08 notified the prohibition with effect from September 09 and said that “transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this notification for export of broken rice under HS code 1006 40 00.”

The DGFT also said the consignments of broken rice will be allowed to be exported between September 09 and September 15 if loading on the ship has commenced before the notification, or where the shipping bill is filed and vessels have already berthed or arrived and anchored in Indian ports and their rotation number has been allocated.

Also, where broken rice consignment has been handed over to the Customs before September 08 notification and is registered in their system can be allowed for export.

Addressing media on Friday, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the export of broken rice has gone up to 21.31 lakh tonnes (lt) during April-August of current fiscal against 15.8 lt in the year-ago period and was as low as 0.51 lt in April-August of 2019.

Besides, due to the lower acreage of paddy, the rice production in current kharif season may drop by 10-12 million tonnes (mt) from 111.76 mt year-ago.

“It is just a statistical assessment based on lower acreage and the Agriculture Ministry will release the output estimate,” Pandey said. He pointed out that the paddy acreage is down by 38 lakh hectares from a year-ago period.