India lists out States giving maximum fishing subsides to WTO in 2018-19

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have extended highest subsidies under different programmes, including those for safety purposes and for kerosene, to their fishermen in 2018-19, India has informed the World Trade Organization (WTO).
These states have extended the subsidies for purposes like providing navigational aids, sales tax on high speed diesel, motorisation of traditional boats, reimbursement of sales tax on purchase of diesel for fishing boats and sales tax exemption on industrial kerosene.
Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have provided subsidies worth Rs 247.4 crore, Rs 243.6 crore, Rs 180 crore and Rs 109 crore in 2018-19, respectively, according to the data provided by India to the WTO.
The other states and union territories which extended the support include Maharashtra (Rs 54.7 crore), Kerala (Rs 41.9 crore), Goa (Rs 16.5 crore), West Bengal (Rs 8.4 crore), and Odisha (Rs 3.3 crore).
The union territories (UTs) include Andaman and Nicobar, Daman and Diu and Puducherry.
The communique to the WTO, India said, contains information on programmes granted or maintained in respect of fisheries sector by the central government as well as various state governments and UTs for the financial year 2018-19.
“The information provided in this notification is for transparency purposes in order to clarify the operation of programmes or measures,” the country’s communique added.
The data assumes significance as some developed countries demand end of these subsidies.
On the other hand, developing countries such as India want to protect its low-income and resource-poor fishermen for whom it is a matter of livelihood.
Under the global trade norms, members of the WTO have to notify these subsidies. WTO is a Geneva-based multi-lateral body which frames rule for global trade. India has been a member since January 1995.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...