Indian Institute of Spices Research urges women to take up agriculture

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, on Monday observed International Women’s Day by highlighting the theme ‘Women Leadership in Agriculture: Entrepreneurship, Equity and Empowerment’.
Focussing on women in the agriculture sector and incubation support available under ICAR institutions, IISR urged more women to take up agripreneurship.
Sudha Mysore, CEO, Agri Innovative, stressed the importance of women in agriculture and other sectors by pointing out the roles played by New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and Kerala Health Minister, K K Shailaja Teacher, during the pandemic times.
She also stressed the importance of choosing the right path to become a successful women entrepreneur. Many fail to succeed in agri startups as they try to innovate their way first, before starting the business. But ICAR institutions provide incubation support where tested and successful technologies are provided for a licence fee to entrepreneurs, she said.
This model under which entrepreneurs can make use of facilities at the institute and marketing support, is very successful, she said. Women can depend on this kind of support across 100 ICAR institutes, she added.
Chief Guest, Lakshmi Menon, a designer-turned-social entrepreneur, highlighted the importance of social entrepreneurship in bringing about the much sought after changes in society. What is important is to enhance skills and once we upgrade our skills, the challenges we face is to become enablers, she said.
J Rema, IISR Director, said more women should join agriculture start-ups to improve the sector in the country.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...