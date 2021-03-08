Indian Institute of Spices Research urges women to take up agriculture

The Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, on Monday observed International Women’s Day by highlighting the theme ‘Women Leadership in Agriculture: Entrepreneurship, Equity and Empowerment’.

Focussing on women in the agriculture sector and incubation support available under ICAR institutions, IISR urged more women to take up agripreneurship.

Sudha Mysore, CEO, Agri Innovative, stressed the importance of women in agriculture and other sectors by pointing out the roles played by New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and Kerala Health Minister, K K Shailaja Teacher, during the pandemic times.

She also stressed the importance of choosing the right path to become a successful women entrepreneur. Many fail to succeed in agri startups as they try to innovate their way first, before starting the business. But ICAR institutions provide incubation support where tested and successful technologies are provided for a licence fee to entrepreneurs, she said.

This model under which entrepreneurs can make use of facilities at the institute and marketing support, is very successful, she said. Women can depend on this kind of support across 100 ICAR institutes, she added.

Chief Guest, Lakshmi Menon, a designer-turned-social entrepreneur, highlighted the importance of social entrepreneurship in bringing about the much sought after changes in society. What is important is to enhance skills and once we upgrade our skills, the challenges we face is to become enablers, she said.

J Rema, IISR Director, said more women should join agriculture start-ups to improve the sector in the country.