Indian start-up gets global recognition for initiatives to support aquaculture farmers

Aquaconnect, a Chennai0based aquaculture technology venture, has been recognised as one of the Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2020 for its AI-backed innovations in the field of aqua-farming.

The World Changing Ideas Award is a global award dedicated to honouring businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged in flattening the curve of the climate crisis, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Aquaconnect is one of the few Asian start-ups to have received the recognition amongst 3,000 entries.

The company stated that it aims to innovate in the field of aquaculture technology by providing an Artificial Intelligence-driven mobile advisory solution, FarmMOJO, to Indian shrimp and fish farmers.

Aquaconnect’s Farm MOJO mobile app uses machine learning technology to analyse feed and growth patterns in relation to animal health. The app provides insights to farmers and suggests appropriate advice for better disease management, the company said.

Aquaconnect received this special recognition for an initiative that aims to enhance FarmMOJO’s disease prediction model in collaboration with Prof. Kenton Morgan and IDH, The Sustainable Trade Initiative.

This project targets to link aquatic epidemiology to the sector and benefit 120 ha of farm area in India in the next two years. Considering these initiatives, Aquaconnect has been selected as an honoree of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards 2020.

Rajamanohar Somasundaram, CEO, Aquaconnect stated in an official statement: “We are honoured and delighted to recognised as one of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas. It is an endorsement for our initiatives to promote AI for sustainable aquaculture practices. Our aim is to continuously evolve with futuristic technologies that facilitate best solutions for problems in the aquaculture sector.”

The company had previously won the Indonesian Seafood Innovation Project award in 2019.

The company is a brainchild of Rajamanohar Somasundaram, who is popularly known as the Aquaman of India, for making the AI-driven farm advisory tool more accessible to farmers in the rural and coastal regions of the country. The World Economic Forum recognised him as a ‘Young Global Leader in 2012’, considering his leadership and contribution in the field of mobile communication and information services.

Through his venture, Aquaconnect, Raj and his team are promoting sustainable aquaculture (growing fish and shrimp) through technology interventions and he envisions Artificial Intelligence Technology, IoT, and satellite remote sensing, which could improve the productivity of the Indian aquaculture industry and make India the world's aquaculture hub.