Agri Business

Indian tea prices rise 48% till April in auctions

P S SUNDAR Coonoor | Updated on May 20, 2021

Robust demand for the immunity booster beverage led to price rally

Tea prices in the Indian auctions have risen by a whopping 47.47 per cent till April this calendar over the same months of 2020.

This happened because of the prices rising by ₹52.50 a kg – to ₹163.10 a kg form ₹110.60 during January-April 2020, reveals an analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board.

The increased demand arising from a general belief across the globe that tea helps to build immunity as also the rise in the sale of value-added teas in the market including teas mixed with immunity boosters such as turmeric, ginger, Ashwagandha, tulsi and other herbs led to a price rally, traders said.

In the South Indian auctions, prices rose by ₹42.61 a kg or 43.95 per cent with the average rising to ₹139.57 from ₹96.96 in January-April 2020. Last year, some auctions could not be held due to lockdown in the nation’s fight against Covid-19 but there was no disruption in the auctions so far this calendar.

North Indian auctions posted a gain of ₹59.03 a kg or 51.42 per cent as the average rose to ₹173.82 a kg from ₹114.79 in January-April 2020.

Published on May 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
plantations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.