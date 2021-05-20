Indian tea prices rise 48% till April in auctions

Tea prices in the Indian auctions have risen by a whopping 47.47 per cent till April this calendar over the same months of 2020.

This happened because of the prices rising by ₹52.50 a kg – to ₹163.10 a kg form ₹110.60 during January-April 2020, reveals an analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board.

The increased demand arising from a general belief across the globe that tea helps to build immunity as also the rise in the sale of value-added teas in the market including teas mixed with immunity boosters such as turmeric, ginger, Ashwagandha, tulsi and other herbs led to a price rally, traders said.

In the South Indian auctions, prices rose by ₹42.61 a kg or 43.95 per cent with the average rising to ₹139.57 from ₹96.96 in January-April 2020. Last year, some auctions could not be held due to lockdown in the nation’s fight against Covid-19 but there was no disruption in the auctions so far this calendar.

North Indian auctions posted a gain of ₹59.03 a kg or 51.42 per cent as the average rose to ₹173.82 a kg from ₹114.79 in January-April 2020.