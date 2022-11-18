The country's coffee exports almost doubled to ₹3,312 crore during April-September this fiscal against ₹1,657 crore in the same period of 2013-14, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

"Indian coffee exports (are) hitting new milestones. India's exports of coffee rose to almost two times in April-September 2022 over the same period in 2013," he said.

India is Asia's third-largest producer and exporter of the commodity. India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among the major export destinations for Indian coffee.