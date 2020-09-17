India’s organic soyameal exports to US grow 11%

Amid growing resistance for the genetically modified crops in the United States, India’s organic soyabean meal is gaining traction with increased exports to the country.

The latest data shared by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) shows that India exported over 93,000 tonnes of organic soyabean meal during April to August 2020 period, about 11 per cent higher from about 84,000 tonnes exported in the same period last year.

In a statement on Thursday, BV Mehta, Executive Director, SEA, said, “US turned out to be potential market for Indian organic soyabean meal. In 2019-20, India had shipped over 2,49,000 tonnes of organic soyabean meal. In current year, during five months of April-August, India shipped over 93,000 tonnes to the US. It is heartening to mention, USA is the largest producer of Genetic Modified (GM) soyabean in the world, looking to India for supply of organic soyabean meal.”

As per the export data compiled by SEA, India’s oilmeal exports was provisionally reported at 1,013,177 tonnes for the April-August period this year as compared to 1,146,295 tonnes during the same period of previous year showing a drop of 12 per cent over last year.

For the month of August 2020, oilmeal exports fell by 25 per cent to 171,515 tonnes (228,484 tonnes).

SEA, however, noted that there is a sharp increase in export of rapeseed meal. “Inspite of tough competition in world market, export of rapeseed meal performed well, during April-August period and reported at 487,060 tonnes as against last year during the same period at 460,212 tonnes, up by 6 per cent. Thanks to higher processing of rapeseed cake and better availability of rapeseed meal,” the SEA statement said.

Also, ricebran extraction is performing better, while soyabean meal and castorseed meal exports were under overall pressure for the period.

The maximum decline in exports is reported at Thailand, with 34.16 per cent decline over last year, followed by 29.24 per cent dip in exports to South Korea.