Indo-Israel project sets eye on transforming 30 Haryana villages

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Agricultural experts from Israel would work with 75 Indian villages, including 30 in Haryana, to transform them into modern-intensive farms from the current traditional kind, said a key functionary of Israel’s agency for international development cooperation, Mashav.
These villages, chosen under the recently-launched Indo-Israel Villages of Excellence (IIVoE) scheme, are located close to existing Centres of Excellence set up by Mashav jointly with the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture of the Agriculture Ministry.
Similarly, 10 such villages will be identified in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and the rest in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
The idea is to increase net income and livelihood of farmers in these villages, helping to replicate the Indo-Israel model ecosystem in agriculture throughout the country.
“The partnership between India and Israel is led by India. Everything we put as an objective is something that our Indian partner has designed as objective. And then we (both India and Israel) as a team define exactly how to achieve this and set about to do it,” said Dan Alluf Counsellor for Mashav at Israeli Embassy here.
Currently, there are 29 Indo-Israel Centres of Excellence are operational across the country. Many more such centres are planned. The count is expected to go up to 42 in near future, Alluf said. These centres are mainly expected to help introduce better varieties of vegetable and fruit crops, train farmers in improved agronomic practices as well as introduce state-of-the-art technique in irrigation, nutrition and crop management.
These centres have been successful in introducing new horticulture crop varieties and tens of thousands farmers have been benefitting from adopting these crops as agricultural practices, said Alluf.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...