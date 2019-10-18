Jute Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:15:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)120.00NC2865.004100405015.49
Kasimbazar(WB)120.00201092.00400040009.59
Kaliaganj(WB)40.00-20774.004300440010.26
Ghatal(WB)35.0016.67407.003925390018.94
Islampur(WB)25.00-47.92430.00440045007.32
Kolaghat(WB)25.00NC170.703800380013.43
Raiganj(WB)23.00-50450.50430044007.50
Bethuadahari(WB)19.00-3.06210.604100390020.59
Dhekiajuli(ASM)7.50-42.31166.0039003900NC
Kalna(WB)3.00-7.6952.654000400011.11
Champadanga(WB)3.00-78.57289.504000400021.21
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00122.2262.804120435030.79
Belacoba(WB)1.50-257.5041004100-
Nadia(WB)1.209.0938.804100410012.33
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC5.0040004100-
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)1.00-2.003000--
Published on October 18, 2019
TOPICS
jute