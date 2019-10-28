Jute Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:38:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Baxirhat(WB)165.00-15.38563.0042004000-4.55
Toofanganj(WB)17.00-7.161.1042004000-4.55
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-75794.00450043009.76
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.803.713.808000300060.00
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC74.804100410026.15
Champadanga(WB)1.50-50292.504000400019.40
Nadia(WB)1.3018.1843.604100410012.33
Published on October 28, 2019
