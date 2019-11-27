Jute Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:29:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1715.004090396021.19
Gauripur(ASM)40.00NC2053.003700370037.04
Pune(Mah)2.00-33.3314.0022002200-4.35
Udaipura(Raj)1.50-6.259.801340013400-
Champadanga(WB)1.00NC306.504100410012.33
Published on November 27, 2019
