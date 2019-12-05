Jute Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:14:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Dhing(ASM)130.00-10.343251.004500450016.88
Kasimbazar(WB)65.008.331944.00415042009.21
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1835.004160409018.86
Pratapgarh(UP)29.00-9.38292.507257252.11
Ghatal(WB)25.00-16.67792.004000407514.29
Kolaghat(WB)25.00NC320.703800380013.43
Islampur(WB)18.00NC864.00480048009.09
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)14.9088.6157.40900900-25.00
Raiganj(WB)13.00NC800.50470047009.30
Udaipura(Raj)4.40193.3318.601340013400-
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC102.803450335011.29
Champadanga(WB)1.5050311.504150415013.70
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.60-1.202200--
Published on December 05, 2019
TOPICS
jute