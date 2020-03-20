Jute Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:35:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)75.00-6.251610.0043004400NC
Jangipur(WB)66.50-0.75269.5040154025-
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC960.0041604080-7.56
Kasimbazar(WB)58.00-17.14992.0041504250-2.35
Kolaghat(WB)25.00NC175.0038003800-2.56
Ghatal(WB)13.00NC400.0041004050NC
Islampur(WB)12.0071.43318.005100510010.87
Raiganj(WB)10.00150245.005000500011.11
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC40.905100685039.73
Published on March 20, 2020
TOPICS
jute