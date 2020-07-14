Jute Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:27:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)95.00-52310.004450430014.10
Jangipur(WB)42.0021.74478.0039253760-
Jiaganj(WB)3.10-3.104260-1.91
Lalbagh(WB)3.00-3.004250-1.80
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC62.904100535015.49
Katwa(WB)1.20NC41.00440043004.76
Published on July 14, 2020
TOPICS
jute
