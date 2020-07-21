Jute Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:26:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Islampur(WB)13.00NC344.004800480023.08
Raiganj(WB)12.0033.33266.004700470023.68
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC65.905650410059.15
Published on July 21, 2020
