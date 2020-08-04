Jute Prices

as on : 04-08-2020 02:52:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)70.00-302865.00420041507.69
Islampur(WB)12.0020378.004800480023.08
Raiganj(WB)9.0012.5293.004700470023.68

Published on August 04, 2020
TOPICS
jute
